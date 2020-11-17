Bellingham, WWU police arrest robbery suspect believed to be armed with knife

Bellingham and Western Washington University police have arrested a robbery suspect who they believed was armed with a knife Tuesday morning in the Happy Valley neighborhood.

A tweet by the Bellingham Police department said they were looking for Logan Earle, 23, who is described as 6-foot-3, 165 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Earle fled from officers near 24th Street and Douglas Avenue, according to the tweet, which advised people in the area that he was “armed/danagerous” and to call 911 if they spotted him.

“Currently armed with a knife,” the tweet read, “located handgun during K9 track.”

A WWU campus alert at 10:41 a.m. stated that they were searching for a man, who was not named in the release, in the woods south of Buchanan Towers and south of Bill McDonald Parkway. The alert stated that the man is believed to have robbed the Sehome Village Haggen grocery story at approximately 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A follow up campus alert stated that the man had been taken into custody by Bellingham police at approximately 11 a.m. along a trail near the 2200 block of Taylor Street.