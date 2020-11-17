Whatcom man suspected of sexually assaulting adult victim he was familiar with

A 71-year-old Whatcom County man is suspected of sexually assaulting an adult victim he was familiar with last weekend.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Ronald Lloyd Solmon into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Nov. 14, on suspicion of indecent liberties.

Deputies investigated the report of a sex crime that had occurred at at home near Ferndale, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Deputies found that Solomon allegedly assaulted an adult victim that he knew, and he was arrested without incident.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

