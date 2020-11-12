Bellingham police seeking two on suspicion of attempted murder in drive-by shooting

Bellingham police are seeking two people on suspicion of attempted murder in a drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Whatcom Falls neighborhood and are investigating a second, possibly related drive-by three nights later.

One victim was struck in the forearm by a gunshot in Sunday’s drive-by, according to information provided to The Bellingham Herald in an email from Lt. Claudia Murphy, while the second drive-by on Wednesday resulted in only property damage.

Police have established probable cause and have warrants for attempted first-degree murder against 20-year-old Irene N. Rosas and 18-year-old Treyvonne K. Walker for their alleged involvement in Sunday’s incident, Murphy reported.

Officers were called at 7:07 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Electric Avenue near the intersection of Birch Street for the report of a drive-by shooting, according to Murphy.

The victim told police that he was driving in the area when he reported he was blocked in by a dark sedan driven by Rosas and with Walker as a passenger, Murphy reported. The victim said the car driven by Rosas continued to follow him and overtook him on the driver’s side near the intersection of Birch and Electric.

As the victim attempted to get away, he told police he heard multiple gunshots and felt something strike his forearm, according to Murphy. The victim went to St. Joseph hospital for medical treatment and was released later that night.

The victim was the only occupant in his car and reported Rosas and Walker, whom he knew from previous contacts, were the only ones in the car from which the gunfire came, according to Murphy.

Police also found that the trajectory from the bullets showed they were fired into a specific area of the car where the victim was seated.

Walker is described as a Black male, 6-foot-1 tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, Murphy reported, while Rosas is a Hispanic female, 5-1, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“They both should be considered armed and dangerous, and we’re asking anybody who sees them to call 911 right away,” Murphy told The Herald.

Police received word of shots fired at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Kenoyer Drive, according to the department’s incident log. Murphy’s email said that also turned out to be a drive-by shooting and was “likely related” to Sunday’s drive-by, though only property was damaged in the second shooting.

“We’re asking everyone for patience as we finish our investigation,” Murphy told The Herald.

Anybody with information about either shooting is asked to call the department’s tip line at 360-778-8611, Detective Craig Frank at 360-778-8645 or submit a tip online at cob.org/tips.