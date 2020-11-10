Bellingham man reportedly threatens police with double-edged hatchet

A man Bellingham police say a week earlier intimidated others with an ax he was throwing at trees allegedly threatened officers with a double-edged hatchet Thursday afternoon in the Puget neighborhood.

Bellingham police booked Abraham Kealoha Feliciano, 46, into Whatcom County Jail Nov. 5 on two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order and one count of intimidating a public servant. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Because Feliciano has three previous convictions for violating court orders, both alleged order violations are considered felonies, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

At approximately 2:46 p.m. Thursday, a Bellingham officer saw Feliciano and a victim, whom the officer knew had a no-contact order against Feliicano, riding their bikes in the 700 block of Lakeway Drive. Because there was an outstanding warrant from an Oct. 29 incident, the officer attempted to stop Feliciano.

The officer noted Feliciano was carrying a large, double-side hatchet, according to Murphy, and asked Feliciano to drop it when the officer activated the patrol vehicle’s lights.

Feliciano complied at first, Murphy reported, but he became upset at further instructions to lay on the ground, grabbed the hatchet off the ground and “took an aggressive few steps toward the officer with the (hatchet) raised in a threatening manner.”

Feliciano then got back on his bike and rode away, Murphy reported. Officers followed until Feliciano reportedly tried to hide in an alcove in the 200 block of West Holly Street.

Feliciano popped his head out and raised the hatchet in a threatening manner, according to Murphy, before again hiding from officers. With the hatchet no longer in view, Feliciano reportedly stepped out of the alcove and began screaming obscenities at officers.

In the process of taking Feliciano into custody, he reached into his pocket, pulled out a taser and threw it aside, Murphy reported.

Thursday’s incident was Feliciano’s second interaction with police in about a week, after officers were called at 3:37 p.m. Oct. 29 to the area near Lakeway Fred Meyer after employees reported Feliciano was throwing an ax at trees in a flower bed and became confrontational when he was asked to stop, according to Murphy.

As officers were looking for Feliciano, the store reported that a woman stole groceries, met up with Feliciano and they headed to an apartment in the 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Murphy reported. Officers arrived as Feliciano was shutting the door and reportedly recognized the woman as having a court order prohibiting Feliciano from contacting her.