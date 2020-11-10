Bellingham Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Whatcom man allegedly assaults 9- and 11-year-old boys he knew, leaving bruising

A Whatcom County man is suspected of assaulting two young boys that he was familiar with, reportedly leaving bruising on them.

Ferndale police booked Lonny Airon McQuiston, 37, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Nov. 5, on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault of a child, and jail records show he was released Friday on $50,000 bail.

Police received reports that an 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy that McQuiston was familiar with were each assaulted by McQuiston, spokesperson Riley Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The two boys participated in forensic child interviews and disclosed that they had been assaulted by McQuiston, Sweeney reported, and physical marks and bruising supported their statements.

Police contacted McQuiston, who denied the allegations, and he was arrested and booked into jail, according to Sweeney.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollns.org.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.

Profile Image of David Rasbach
David Rasbach
David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service