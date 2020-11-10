Whatcom man allegedly assaults 9- and 11-year-old boys he knew, leaving bruising

A Whatcom County man is suspected of assaulting two young boys that he was familiar with, reportedly leaving bruising on them.

Ferndale police booked Lonny Airon McQuiston, 37, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Nov. 5, on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault of a child, and jail records show he was released Friday on $50,000 bail.

Police received reports that an 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy that McQuiston was familiar with were each assaulted by McQuiston, spokesperson Riley Sweeney told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The two boys participated in forensic child interviews and disclosed that they had been assaulted by McQuiston, Sweeney reported, and physical marks and bruising supported their statements.

Police contacted McQuiston, who denied the allegations, and he was arrested and booked into jail, according to Sweeney.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollns.org.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.