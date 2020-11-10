Trooper allegedly clocks a Subaru going 132 mph on I-5 north of Bellingham

The Washington State Patrol managed to chase down a suspected DUI driver who allegedly sped past a trooper at 132 mph in a Subaru Impreza Friday night on Interstate 5 near Slater Road.

Christopher Matthew Kulusich, 21, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Nov. 7, on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle and DUI, and jail records show he was released Sunday on $10,000 bail.

The trooper first spotted the blue 2005 Impreza driven by Kulusich at approximately 10:38 p.m. headed northbound on I-5 near the Slater Road exit and clocked it going 132 mph, Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald. The trooper attempted to overtake the Impreza, but Kulusick reportedly refused to stop.

Instead, he exited at Main Street in Ferndale, turned off his lights, jumped a curb at Barrett Road and headed east on West Axton Road, Axtman reported. He then reportedly blew through a stop sign at Northwest Drive and headed south with the trooper in pursuit.

“Fortunately, nobody was on the road at that time of the night,” Axtman said.

The Bellingham Police Department set up spike strips on Northwest Drive near Mahogany Avenue, Axtman said, but Kulusich stopped near Smith Road, exited the car and ran away on foot at approximately 10:45 p.m.

A K-9 track helped locat Kulusich on a private road in the 5300 block of Northwest at approximately 11:30 p.m., Axtman said, but once he was in custody Kulusich had a seizure.

Aid units took him to the hospital for treatment and a blood draw, and troopers transported him to the jail once he was medically released.