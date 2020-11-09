Whatcom man suspected of sexually assaulting child he knew and taking lewd photos

Lynden police have arrested a 19-year-old man they suspect of sexually assaulting a young girl he was familiar with and taking lewd photos of her.

Luke Caspian Jefferson was booked into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Nov. 6, on suspicion of third-degree child rape and possessing pornographic photos depicting minors.

The child was an acquaintance of Jefferson’s, according to an email to The Bellingham Herald from Chief Steve Taylor, and she reported the sexual assault by Jefferson.

She also reported that he had taken the lewd photos of her without her consent, though Taylor added consent is not relevant considering she is a minor.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Jefferson is scheduled to make his first appearance Monday afternoon.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.