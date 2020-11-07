Bellingham Herald Logo
Man suspected of starting fire near emergency exit of Bellingham apartment building

Bellingham police arrested a man they suspect of starting a fire outside the Francis Place affordable housing apartment complex last month near the emergency exit door.

Samuel Lusk Harper, 58, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Nov. 4, on suspicion of first-degree arson, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. Oct. 13, the night clerk at Francis Place in the 1100 block of Cornwall Avenue denied Harper’s request to use the lobby due to COVID-19 protocols, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents. The night clerk said he recognized Harper, who had been a resident at Francis Place approximately four years earlier and was a frequent visitor and guest there.

On surveillance video, the night clerk reported watching Harper walk from the front entrance to the alley behind the building and go in a small alcove where the emergency fire exit door is located, documents state. Harper was also seen retrieving items from a nearby dumpster and carrying them to the alcove before smoke began coming from the alcove.

The night clerk called 911 and went to the alley, according to documents, where he saw Harper grab a piece of cardboard and attempt to stoke the flames.

The night clerk reported the flames were 5 feet tall and the fire was out of control and that he had to tell Harper not to put more items on it.

The Bellingham Fire Department put out the fire, but no damage amounts were included in the court documents.

David Rasbach
David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.
