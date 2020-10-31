Crime
Suspected ‘club drug’ dealer arrested in Whatcom Drug and Gang Task Force investigation
A several-month investigation by the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force into the distribution of “club drugs” in the area resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Bellingham man Thursday.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Evan Lucas Webster into Whatcom County Jail Oct. 29 on suspicion of three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.
During the investigation, the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force identified Webster as a potential dealer, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
On multiple occasions since May, undercover agents met with Webster and purchased MDMA — commonly referred to as Ecstasy or Molly — Hester reported. Based on those purchases, the task force developed probable cause for Webster’s arrest.
During a traffic stop on Bakerview Road Thursday, Webster was located and taken into custody without incident.
A subsequent search of Webster’s apartment located MDMA and Xanex pills, which are suspected to be counterfeit and made from fentanyl, Hester reported.
In addition, $2,500 and a stolen handgun out of Snohomish County were located, according to Hester.
Comments