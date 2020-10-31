Bellingham Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Suspected ‘club drug’ dealer arrested in Whatcom Drug and Gang Task Force investigation

A several-month investigation by the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force into the distribution of “club drugs” in the area resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Bellingham man Thursday.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Evan Lucas Webster into Whatcom County Jail Oct. 29 on suspicion of three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

During the investigation, the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force identified Webster as a potential dealer, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

On multiple occasions since May, undercover agents met with Webster and purchased MDMA — commonly referred to as Ecstasy or Molly — Hester reported. Based on those purchases, the task force developed probable cause for Webster’s arrest.

During a traffic stop on Bakerview Road Thursday, Webster was located and taken into custody without incident.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A subsequent search of Webster’s apartment located MDMA and Xanex pills, which are suspected to be counterfeit and made from fentanyl, Hester reported.

In addition, $2,500 and a stolen handgun out of Snohomish County were located, according to Hester.

Profile Image of David Rasbach
David Rasbach
David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service