Have you seen these men? Police seek suspects in attempted burglary at Whatcom pot shop

Ferndale police seek help identifying two suspects who allegedly twice attempted to break into a marijuana store early Wednesday, Oct. 27, and evaded Whatcom County law enforcement. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The Ferndale Police Department is asking for help identifying a pair of men who allegedly twice attempted to break into a Ferndale marijuana store early Wednesday and evaded Whatcom County law enforcement.

During both events, surveillance video showed two men, who appear to be white, unsuccessfully try to kick in the door of a pot shop in the 6100 block of Portal Way, according to a news release on the incidents that included photos of the suspects.

The first incident occurred at approximately 12:51 a.m. Oct. 27, according to the release. Though the men were not successful in entering the business, they reportedly caused significant damage to the door and door frame, which the store owner was able to repair.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, but a search with a police dog was unsuccessful.

Approximately four hours later, at 4:55 a.m., the two men returned and attempted to kick down the door, but were again unsuccessful, the release states. They again ran from the area and avoided the search with a Bellingham Police Department K9.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Still photos from the surveillance video show one man was wearing a muted Chicago Bulls hat, a Seattle Seahawks drawstring backpack and a hoodie with a “unique” logo on the front, the release said, while the second had a red drawstring backpack and a Nike Air fanny pack.

Anyone with information that could help identify the men is asked to contact Ferndale officer Shelby Brown at 360-483-5731 or sbrown@ferndalepd.org.