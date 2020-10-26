Mother, 7-year-old twin daughters found dead in Whatcom County double murder-suicide

A Whatcom County woman shot her two twin daughters and then herself in an apparent double murder-suicide Friday evening, according to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, deputies were called to Sunflower Circle in Sudden Valley for a welfare check. A roommate at the multi-level residence reported finding his landlord and her two children dead in an upstairs bedroom, according to the press release.

Detectives determined that the mother, 55-year-old Michele Boudreau Deegan, shot her twin 7-year-old daughters while they were sleeping. Deegan then shot herself, the release states.

The sheriff’s office said Deegan had been involved in a custody dispute about the children, “which appears to be the primary motive behind the incident,” according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any more information into the incident, pending final autopsy results and the completion of the investigation, the release states.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Resources

Lt. Claudia Murphy of the Bellingham Police Department recommends if people in the United States find themselves or a friend in crisis or emotional distress that they call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at any time at 800-273-TALK (8255). For more information about the Lifeline, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.