Ferndale man alleges bookkeeper stole about $500,000 from business over three years

A bookkeeper allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from a Ferndale business over the three years, according to documents filed in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Christine Dawn Rodelas, 48, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Oct. 22, on suspicion of theft in the first degree and forgery, according to county jail logs. With bail set at $50,000, she was released on bond Friday.

Rodelas used to work as an office manager and bookkeeper for Daniel Piccolo at Tuff Trailer at 6742 Portal Way, according to court documents. In her role, she had access to Piccolo’s business finances including his bank account and credit card, the documents read.

Piccolo reported to police Oct. 8 that Rodelas had stolen approximately $498,588.10 between 2017 and 2020 and provided documentation from his bank, the documents read.

Piccolo alleged in his report that Rodelas wrote several business checks to herself and relatives by forging his signature over those three years, according to the documents.

Prior to her release, the court ordered her passports be surrendered, the documents read.