A car chase prompts Whatcom sheriff deputies to use spike strips near school

A 38-year-old man reportedly led deputies on a car chase down Aldrich Road, prompting them to use spike strips on his tires near an elementary school.

Whatcom sheriff deputies booked Nicolas Dario Shore into Whatcom County Jail early Thursday morning, Oct. 22, on suspicion of two counts of violating an anti-harassment order, violating a no-contact order, second-degree criminal trespass and failure to obey an officer. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Deputies responded to the 300 Block of West King Tut Road at 1:44 a.m. to a call from an adult man, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told the Bellingham Herald. The caller reported Shore trespassed on his residence despite an anti-harassment and no-contact order with the caller and woman at the residence, according to Hester.

Additional records allowed deputies to determine that Shore had previously trespassed in 2016, Hester wrote.

Deputies located Shore after he left the caller’s residence and attempted to stop him at the intersection of Old Guide Road and West Hemmi Road, Hester reported. However, Shore reportedly did not stop and kept driving.

From there, Shore turned south on Aldrich Road and drove past both West Axton Road and West Smith Road. Deputies placed spike strips at both intersections and successfully spiked two of Shore’s tires in the process, Hester wrote.

Shore allegedly continued driving down Aldrich Road despite having two flat tires, Hester reported, prompting deputies to place additional spike strips near Cordata Elementary School.

The strips spiked his tires again and Shore eventually stopped at the intersection of Aldrich Road and Darby Drive where deputies arrested him without further incident, Hester wrote.