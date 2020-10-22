Fentanyl, heroin and meth reportedly found in fanny pack during Bellingham traffic stop

A traffic stop by the Bellingham Police Department early Sunday led to arrest of a suspected drug dealer after nearly $11,000 worth of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine were found in a fanny pack he was wearing.

Daniel John Faix, 35, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Oct. 18 on suspicion of five counts including possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence of drugs. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

“It is quite a large amount of drugs to find on (a) person during a traffic stop,” Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email, “and (it) is indicative that we have mid-level dealers freely operating in the city.”

An officer stopped a vehicle at approximately 2:56 a.m. Oct. 18 for speeding and failing to transfer the title within 45 days, Murphy reported. The driver, Fellony Hudson, was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and failing to have a required ignition interlock device in the vehicle.

During the stop, the officer saw Faix in the back seat and recognized him from previous contacts when drugs were involved, according to Murphy.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K9 Elliot and his handler responded to the stop to sniff the car, Murphy reported, and K9 Elliot alerted to the odor of narcotics within the car.

Officers then found that Faix had the outstanding DUI warrant and placed him under arrest.

They also noted that Faix had been wearing a fanny pack when the stop had first been made, according to Murphy, but he left it in the car after being arrested on the warrant.

Hudson gave consent to search the car, Murphy reported, and inside the fanny pack they found:

▪ 310.25 pills of suspected fentanyl (estimated street value of $6,205).

▪ Approximately 153.3 grams of heroin (estimated street value of $4,598).

▪ Approximately 12.6 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $154).

▪ 18 suboxone sublingual film.

▪ 69 Zolpidem pills.

▪ Four digital palm scales.

▪ Packaging materials.

▪ Notes regarding drug sales.

▪ $1,059 of suspected drug trafficking proceeds.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Faix is also awaiting a Dec. 12 trial on charges of third-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance stemming from an incident in July.