Bellingham police arrest second suspect after neighbors’ argument over spilled glitter

Bellingham police arrested a second suspect in an assault that occurred earlier this month following a disagreement between apartment neighbors over spilled glitter.

Ian Todd Block, 36, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Oct. 20, on suspicion of second-degree assault. Jail records show Block, who also had a warrant for violating a no-contact order, is being held in lieu of $16,000.

On Oct. 9, police booked Coleen Leigh Clark, 32, on suspicion of second-degree assault and jail records show she is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail. Clark was arrested after a several-hour standoff with police.

Officers were called at approximately 9:51 a.m. Friday to an apartment building in the 3400 block of Northwest Avenue for the report of an assault involving a baseball bat and pepper spray, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email. When police arrived, they reportedly found the victim outside the apartment suffering from the effects of pepper spray in his eyes. He also had swelling on one side of his head and bruising to his hand.

The investigation showed that the victim was sweeping glitter off his porch he said was spilled near his door by Clark, who is his neighbor, Murphy reported. As he was cleaning, the victim said he told Clark to keep her garbage on her side of the porch, which prompted Clark to grab the broom he was using.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The two struggled, and the victim was sprayed in the face with pepper spray by a man later identified as Block, Murphy reported. Clark then reportedly let go of the broom, grabbed a wooden baseball bat and struck the victim in the head, arm and hand several times.

The victim was able to get the bat away from Clark, according to Murphy, and she retreated into her apartment and barricaded herself inside while Block left.

The incident was recorded on video, Murphy reported, and Clark can be heard referring to the man who sprayed pepper spray as “Ian.” Other officers identified Block from the still photos of the incident.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Block has previous convictions for community custody violations, theft, vehicle prowling, possession of a control substance, robbery, theft, possession of stolen property, taking a vehicle without permission and multiple juvenile offenses dating back to 1998.