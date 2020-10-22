Man suspected of raping woman in Bellingham motel Sunday

A 36-year-old man is suspected of raping a female victim he was familiar with in a Bellingham motel room last weekend.

Bellingham police booked Matthew Lee Allen into Whatcom County Jail Sunday, Oct. 18, on suspicion of third-degree rape, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Officers were called at 2:15 p.m. Sunday to the 4100 block of West Maplewood Avenue for the report of a sexual assault, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The investigation showed that Allen sexually assaulted the victim, who reported it as soon as she could get away from him, Murphy reported.

Officers received a search warrant for the location were the sexual assault occurred, according to Murphy, and recovered evidence that helped them establish probable cause for Allen’s arrest.

Police located him nearby and placed him under arrest.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.