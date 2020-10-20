Former Bellingham resident suspected of sexually assaulting 2 girls he knew

A former Bellingham resident is suspected of sexually assaulting two young girls he was familiar with while living in the Roosevelt neighborhood.

Bellingham police on Friday, Oct. 16, booked Albert Lee Sluys, 60, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.

Police began investigating Sluys after one of the victims disclosed that while she was 7 Sluys had touched her inappropriately, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

On one occasion, the victim reported waking up to find Sluys raping her, documents state, and on another he attempted to sexually assault her, but she was able to stop him.

After the victim came forward, a second victim reported also being sexually assaulted by Sluys when she was under the age of 18, according to documents.

A warrant for Sluys’ arrest was signed Sept. 16, and court documents show he was living in Paulsbo at the time.

Court records show that in 1994 Sluys was convicted of distributing a controlled substance to a minor and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail.