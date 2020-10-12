Maplewood Avenue closed for law enforcement investigation, Bellingham police advise

The Bellingham Police Department reported in a tweet Monday, Oct. 12, that West Maplewood Avenue is closed due to law enforcement activity in the area.

The closure is in both directions and extends from McLeod Road to West Bakerview Road.

“Situation is stable with one suspect in custody,” the tweet read.

The incident involved a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office investigation, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email. She added that she did not know how long the road would be closed.

Unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts at the time said law enforcement was planning to close a portion of Interstate 5 and asked for air support assistance from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter before the suspect was taken into custody at 5:29 p.m.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It is not known if the law enforcement action was related to the sheriff’s office’s search for Zachary Scott Ranahan, who the sheriff’s office announced earlier Monday is suspected of first-degree murder in the killing of a Bellingham man on Sunday, Oct. 11.

️️Community Alert ️️



Ongoing law enforcement investigation requiring W. Maplewood to be closed in both directions from W. Bakerview to McLeod Rd. Situation is stable with one suspect in custody.



Use alternate route

Be patient and thank you#bp176 pic.twitter.com/D7ee1i4Mat — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) October 13, 2020