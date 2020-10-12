Man allegedly attempts to strangle and fight with Bellingham police K9 during arrest

A man who was wanted on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine allegedly attempted to strangle and wrestle with a Bellingham police K9 while trying, unsuccessfully, to get away last week.

Keith Jerome McMath, 41, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, May 8, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing police, resisting arrest and attempting to harm a police dog, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Officers contacted McMath about his outstanding probable cause for possession of methamphetamine at approximately 12:37 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Bellis Inn in the 3700 block of Meridian Street, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Officers told McMath he was under arrest, Murphy reported, but he did not obey officers and instead ran away toward Meridian and up the on ramp to Interstate 5 to hide from officers.

A K9 team located McMath, but he continued to resist, according to Murphy, and he fought K9 Prowl, attempting to strangle the dog and roll his weight onto the dog’s body.

A second officer stepped in and prevented K9 Prowl from being harmed, Murphy reported, and McMath was taken into custody. While searching him, police reportedly found less than a gram of methamphetamine and some cash in McMath’s hand.

The original warrant stemmed from an incident Aug. 11 in the Walmart parking lot, when officers were alerted to possible drug activity associated with a white Lexus in the parking lot, Murphy said.

Officers spoke to McMath about what they saw and noted baggies with a white crystalline substance near the driver’s seat, according to Murphy. McMath left the area, but a K9 was brought to the scene and reportedly signaled drugs were in the car.

A search warrant was granted and baggies containing 4.6 grams of methamphetamine and digital scales were found in the car, Murphy reported.