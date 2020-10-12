Bellingham Herald Logo
Driver suspected of DUI crashing through Bellingham Fred Meyer entrance

Fortunately, nobody was injured when a car, driven by a Ferndale man suspected of being impaired, smashed through the entry at the Lakeway Fred Meyer in Bellingham last week.

Bellingham police booked John, C. Rupp, 27, into Whatcom County Jail Oct. 7 on suspicion of DUI and third-degree malicious mischief.

At approximately 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the Lakeway Fred Meyer to investigate a collision and found that a car had crashed into the building through the entrance near the southeast corner of the building, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

A witness reported seeing the car enter the parking lot on the north end, drive through the lot and then turn directly toward the entrance doors and crash through them, Murphy reported.

Officers investigated the driver and found probable cause for DUI, according to Murphy.

According to the Fred Meyer website, the store closes daily at 11 p.m. and reopens at 6 a.m.

