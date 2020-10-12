Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office books woman on suspicion of murdering 41-year-old man

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

Roseanne Louise Paden was booked into Whatcom County Jail at 8:01 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, that the victim was a 41-year-old man, and his identity would be released by the sheriff’s office.

Dr. Goldfogel said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but that the man was found deceased from what appeared to be large-caliber handgun gunshot wounds.

No other information on the alleged crime or the victim has been released.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story will be updated.