Romantic jealousy reportedly leads 2 Whatcom men to throw Molotov cocktail at a truck

Two Whatcom County men are suspected of arson after they allegedly conspired and one of them threw a Molotov cocktail in a failed attempt to destroy a truck in a case of romantic jealousy Thursday afternoon.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Nicholaus Andrew Weiler, 27, and Gabriel Logan Powell, 19, into Whatcom County Jail Oct. 8 on suspicion of first-degree arson. Weiler also is suspected of violating two domestic violence protective court orders and harassment.

At 3:10 p.m. Thursday, deputies and the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s office responded to the report of an arson in the 8400 block of Golden Valley Drive in Maple Falls, according to information provided by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester in an email to The Bellingham Herald. Firefighters reported that someone had thrown a lit bottle of gasoline at a vehicle in the driveway of the home.

The victim told deputies that he heard commotion outside and found the burning Molotov cocktail near his truck, Hester reported. Deputies found that it appeared someone had thrown the cocktail at the truck in an attempted to burn it, but that it had bounced off the truck.

The victim’s girlfriend reportedly moved the bottle into the street, where it burned out without starting anything else on fire.

A nearby security camera showed a man who deputies later identified as Powell, throw the bottle at the truck, Hester said. At approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies contacted Powell at his nearby home and arrested him without incident.

Powell told deputies that Weiler had convinced him to use the Molotov cocktail to light the victim’s truck on fire, Hester said. Weiler was reportedly upset that his ex-girlfriend had a new boyfriend and conspired with Powell to light the boyfriend’s truck on fire.

Deputies also found that Weiler, who had court orders prohibiting contact with the two victims, had sent harassing text messages to the female victim threatening to “burn it to the ground,” according to Hester.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Weiler has previous convictions for residential burglary, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary, possession of a weapon while in a correctional institution, possession of stolen property, theft and criminal trespassing in Whatcom County since 2013.