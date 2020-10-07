PeaceHealth warns Whatcom County residents of potential ‘vishing’ scams

In a time when Whatcom County residents may be called by contact tracers attempting to track the spread of COVID-19, PeaceHealth issued a warning that scammers are attempting to take advantage and pry information from unsuspecting victims.

PeaceHealth has received reports of recent phone — or “vishing” — scams impacting patients in Whatcom, Skagit and San Juan counties, the health care system announced in a press release Tuesday evening.

“Vishing” is a fraudulent practice scammers use, making calls or leaving voice messages pretending to be from a reputable company, such as PeaceHealth, in an effort to get potential targets to give them personal information, such as Social Security numbers, personal health details or credit or bank card numbers.

“The scammers may already have some personal information they collected through other sources to appear legitimate,” the PeaceHealth release read. “Another tactic the scammers may use is to manipulate the caller ID to appear that the call is coming from PeaceHealth.”

PeaceHealth will never pressure patients to provide personal information, according to the release, and recommended if you suspect you are receiving a suspicious call, “hang up immediately and call your provider’s office directly to verify if there is a legitimate need for any information.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The release also suggests:

▪ Letting unexpected calls or calls from numbers you don’t recognize go to voicemail and not calling them back if you receive a suspicious voicemail.

▪ Avoid engaging people you suspect are scammers.

▪ Never giving personal or financial information to people you do not know.

▪ Realizing it’s a trick if potential scammers say they have information and just need you to confirm it.

All-access digital subscription To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to https://www.bellinghamherald.com/ VIEW OFFER

▪ Calling the police if you feel threatened.

▪ Reporting all potential scam activity to the Federal Trade Commission.

Anti-virus and security company Norton also recommends not pushing buttons or responding to prompts in suspected vishing attempts — even something as simple as saying “yes” can be recorded and used against you. Norton also recommends not trusting call-back numbers you may be given, as they may be part of the scam — always look up the number for the company to call back independently.

If you do believe you’ve fallen victim to a vishing attack, Norton recommends calling your financial institution to talk about canceling fraudulent transactions and blocking future charges. You may need to change your account numbers and possibly freeze credit cards.

Vishing vs. contact tracing

The exchange of information with legitimate contact tracers from the Whatcom County Health Department is vital, as the region attempts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legitimate contact tracers may contact you if it is suspected you came in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case and ask for some information to help the county track where the disease may have spread and inform people who may need to quarantine, isolate or be tested.

Unfortunately, scammers have also seized on this necessary activity as an opportunity to fraudulently obtain information.

The health department issued a warning on July 22 that it has received reports of residents being targeted by scammers posing as health department employees conducting COVID-19 contact investigations. The health department warned that contact tracers will only ask for names, birth dates, phone numbers and addresses.

According to the health department website, legitimate contact tracers will not ask:

▪ For any financial information.

▪ For any personal information beyond name, address, phone number and date of birth.

▪ About your immigration status.

▪ For your Social Security number.

▪ For any fees or payment associated with contract tracing.

The Federal Trade Commission re-emphasized those points and added that it is important not to download anything sent from a contact tracer in an email or text. Real contact tracers will only send text messages saying that they will be calling you and will never ask you to click on any links or download anything.