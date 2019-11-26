She allegedly stole more than $500 from Walmart, but was found carrying much more

A Mukilteo woman arrested by Bellingham police on suspicion of burglary and theft from Walmart along with numerous other warrants reportedly was found attempting to smuggle an iPhone-sized container with 50 grams heroin into Whatcom County Jail.

Jenny Mae Lounsbury, 39, was in the process of being booked into the jail Saturday, Nov. 23, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft along with outstanding warrants for three counts of third-degree driving while license suspended and two counts of third-degree theft when Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Corrections deputies made the discovery, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald.

“After booking her into jail, corrections staff ran her through the scanner and noticed an anomaly consistent with a body carry of drugs,” Hester told The Herald.

Further investigation revealed Lounsbury had secreted in her body more than 50 grams of heroin in a container, which Hester said was the approximate size of an iPhone.

Lounsbury also was was booked on suspicion of possession of heroin, possession of heroin by a prisoner and introducing contraband into the jail. Jail records show she is being held in lieu of $7,100.

Lounsbury was initially arrested after Bellingham police were called to Walmart at approximately 12:34 a.m. Saturday for the report of a theft, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Herald.

Officers learned that Lounsbury entered the store, selected several items worth $543.09 and attempted to leave without paying, Murphy said. Police also found that Lounsbury previously had been banned from Walmart for life, making the incident a burglary, Murphy said.