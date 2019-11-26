Ferndale man suspected of sexually assaulting juvenile he knew

A 29-year-old Ferndale man is suspected of sexually assaulting a juvenile victim that was known to him the past month and a half.

Ferndale police booked Travis Charles Watson into Whatcom County Jail on Friday, Nov. 22, on suspicion of second-degree child rape, and jail records show that he is being held in lieu of $30,000.

The arrest stemmed from a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office investigation conducted in November that revealed that Watson had sexually assaulted the juvenile, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald.

Watson has previous convictions for second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude police, bail jumping, forgery and second-degree burglary since 2008, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.