Bellingham police average a DUI arrest per day, but they hadn’t seen one like this

Through Friday, Nov. 22, the Bellingham Police Department has averaged nearly one arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs per day — 307 DUI arrests through the first 326 days in 2019.

But on Friday, they saw something Lt. Claudia Murphy said she believes they had yet to see this year — a double DUI.

Murphy said nobody was injured when two cars driven by drivers police suspect were impaired collided at approximately 12:31 a.m. in the 600 block of 32nd Street.

After officers arrived on scene and spoke with both drivers, they determined that a car driven by 28-year-old Kimberly Nicole Davison was pulling out of a driveway and did not see a car driven by 25-year-old Sofia Elmy Kader, Murphy said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

While investigating, officers also found both drivers exhibiting the effects of having consumed liquor, based on the crash, their personal contact and field sobriety tests, Murphy said.

Both drivers were arrested, and after Davison and Kader were each found to have blood alcohol contents well above the .08 legal limit, Murphy said, each was booked into Whatcom County Jail. Jail records show each was released on personal recognizance later that day.