K-9 tracks alleged DUI driver who fled from police and drove wrong way in roundabout

Bellingham police K-9 Destro located a suspected DUI driver who fled from police and went the wrong way through a roundabout before getting out of his car, jumping a fence and hiding in another car that didn’t belong to him.

Alan Ricardo Hernandez-Borjas, 21, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Nov. 20, on suspicion of DUI, attempting to elude a police vehicle, second-degree driving while license suspended, resisting arrest and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Officers first spotted a car driven by Hernandez-Borjas at approximately 12:57 a.m. Wednesday exiting the freeway on the northbound off-ramp at Bakerview Road at a high rate of speed, Lt. Claudia Murphy said. Hernandez-Borjas reportedly slammed the brakes when he approached the intersection, made a left turn onto West Bakerview Road and swerved across all lanes of traffic, before trying to make a right turn after having passed the on-ramp.

Officers gave chase and attempted to stop Hernandez-Borjas for his erratic driving, Murphy said, but he accelerated away.

The pursuit lasted approximately four miles on Interstate 5 to Slater Road and then onto Northwest Drive, Murphy said, with Hernandez-Borjas exceeding the speed limit, ignoring stop signs and driving the wrong way through a roundabout.

After turning south on Northwest from Slater, Murphy said Hernandez-Borjas drove down a dirt road that ended at a gate. Hernandez-Borjas reportedly got out, hopped the gate and ran away through a grass field, despite officers’ commands to stop.

K-9 Destro and his handler tracked Hernandez-Borjas and located him hiding in a car that did not belong to him, Murphy said. Though he reportedly ignored commands to exit the car with his hands up initially, Hernandez-Borjas eventually complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Before taking Hernandez-Borjas to jail, Murphy said officers took him to be checked at the emergency room when he reported not feeling well and that he had consumed drugs.