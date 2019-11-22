Bellingham woman reportedly awakes to find man laying on top of her

A Puget neighborhood woman reportedly was awakened to find a man she knew on top of her and moving in a sexual manner against her Tuesday morning, Bellingham police say.

Brandon Joseph Breaux, 42, was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail Nov. 19 on suspicion of two counts of fourth-degree assault, one of which officers suspect was with sexual motivation, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $500 bail.

Bellingham police responded at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of Lincoln Street for the report of a physical domestic, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

Police learned the woman victim awoke to Breaux lying on top of her uninvited and moving in a sexual manner against her, Murphy said.

A second victim, a man who was in a relationship with the woman, woke up and took hold of Breaux and escorted him out of the room, Murphy said. Breaux began yelling at the second victim, and the two began to wrestle, and Breaux reportedly tried to punch the second victim.

The second victim managed to get away and locked himself in the bedroom he shares with the female victim.