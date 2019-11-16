Everson man suspected of sexually assaulting child over the past three years

An Everson man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl younger than 18 who he was familiar with over the past three years.

Joel Duane Zwald, 53, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 14, by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of second-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation. Zwald’s first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court was scheduled for Friday afternoon, Nov. 15.

A month long investigation by Whatcom County Sheriff’s detectives revealed Zwald had allegedly been sexually assaulting a girl known to him for the past three years, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald.

Zwald has no previous criminal history in Whatcom County, according to court records.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.