Treasurer of local children’s nonprofit allegedly steals more than $29,000 since 2012

The treasurer of a Bellingham children’s nonprofit has been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $29,000 from the organization over the past eight years.

Heather Anne Pavlosky was arrested Monday, Nov. 11, on suspicion of two counts of first-degree theft and five counts of second-degree theft. Pavlosky was released on her personal recognizance at her first appearance Tuesday in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 22.

A board member for the nonprofit PLLAY, or Programs to Lighten the Lives of Adults and Youth, recently filed a report regarding ongoing theft by the organization’s board treasurer, Pavlovsky, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

PLLAY is a nonprofit organization that runs various programs that provide play and learning opportunities for children and their families, according to the organization’s website.

The theft was discovered when financial information was disclosed for a grant application. The board discovered suspicious activity and unauthorized withdrawals made by Pavlosky, Murphy said.

Through bank records, Murphy said investigators found Pavlosky wrote 80 checks to herself from the nonprofit account and deposited them into her own account.

The alleged embezzlement dated back to 2012, Murphy said, and the total amount allegedly stolen was $29,332.64.

Pavlosky is not listed as a current board member on PLLAY’s website.

A representative from PLLAY did not respond to The Herald’s request for comment.

Pavlosky was taken into custody without incident on Monday, Murphy said.