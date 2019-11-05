Upset that her estranged husband was having sex with another woman, she hid a camera

A Whatcom County woman reportedly set up a hidden video camera in her estranged husband’s bedroom and recorded him having sex with another woman, used the recording to extort him and then assaulted him.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Shirley Anne Palmer, 50, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree extortion, fourth-degree assault and two counts of voyeurism.

Though they were separated, Palmer and her estranged husband were still living together, Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald, but each had their own room.

Palmer reportedly was upset that her estranged husband was sleeping with another woman and that some of her belongings were missing.

Unbeknownst to her estranged husband, Palmer put up a camera under a hat on the headboard in his room, Hester said. Without their knowledge, Palmer reportedly activated it and the recording equipment when the estranged husband and the other woman were in the bedroom.

The couple discovered the camera, Hester said, and the estranged husband disconnected the camera and kept it. Palmer reportedly became upset and demanded the camera back, which the estranged husband agreed to do if she deleted the recording.

Palmer instead tried to use the recording to extort information from the estranged husband, Hester said, leading to an argument, in which Palmer assaulted the estranged husband.