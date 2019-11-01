Ferndale man accused of sex crimes against vulnerable adults loses health license

A Ferndale man accused of sexually assaulting more than a dozen elderly men and women who were patients at a Skagit County rehabilitation center where he worked has had his health credentials revoked, according to a Washington State Department of Health press release.

In October, the secretary of health revoked Willie Orlando Lawton III’s certified nursing assistant credential due to allegations of sexually abusing vulnerable adults, the DOH release states.

Lawton, 55, has also been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of second-degree rape (frail, elderly or vulnerable adult), one count of indecent liberties (frail, elderly or vulnerable adult) and two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

His jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 13, 2020.

Lawton was detained in late April at the Lynden border crossing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after returning from Canada. A check of Lawton’s name revealed he had a warrant out for his arrest, according to a previous story in The Bellingham Herald.

In early 2018, the Anacortes Police Department started an elder sexual abuse investigation following a referral from Adult Protective Services for patients at San Juan Rehab Center in Anacortes.

The investigation revealed that Lawton allegedly assaulted at least 13 patients in various ways, including unwanted kissing to rape, according to court documents. The patients, some of whom suffered from dementia or couldn’t speak, ranged in age from 67 to 99 years old, the documents state. Lawton was working as a nursing assistant at the facility at the time, records show.

Some of the victims claimed the sexual contact was consensual. The patient said their relationship with Lawton continued while they were at another care facility, court records state.

Lawton was fired from his position as a nurse, the records state.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.