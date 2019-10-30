She tried getting into cars at the hospital and later succeeded at the Mission

A woman was arrested twice in less than 10 hours Monday and Tuesday, the second time after she reportedly got in a car she did not own at the Lighthouse Mission and backed over a man that was trying to help get her out.

Bellingham police booked 34-year-old Alsie Rose Wolf Black into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Oct. 29, on suspicion of second-degree theft. Wolf Black also was arrested by citation Monday evening for second-degree trespassing.

Officers were called to the Mission on Holly Street at 7:22 a.m. for the report that a woman was refusing to get out of a car, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

Shortly afterward, emergency radio traffic reported a vehicle/pedestrian collision in the same area, and Bellingham Fire Department crews were called to the scene at 7:26 a.m., according to the PulsePoint app.

Police investigation showed that a car owner unlocked his car, when Wolf Black, whom he did not know, got into the back seat, Murphy said. The car owner tried to remove her from the car, but she reportedly refused, prompting the call to 911.

A second man, who was watching, went to assist and was standing at the open passenger-side door, when Wolf Black jumped into the driver’s seat, put the car in reverse and attempted to back out of the parking spot, Murphy said.

The car backed up approximately four to five feet, Murphy said, causing the second man to be knocked to the ground by the open car door. Medics checked the man and determined he was uninjured.

The car owner, Murphy said, managed to get the car into park and removed the keys before police arrived and took Wolf Black into custody.

That was Wolf Black’s second contact with police, as officers were called to St. Joseph’s hospital at 10:08 p.m. for a report of a person trying to get into cars in the parking lot, Murphy said.

Police spoke to Wolf Black and banned her from the area, Murphy said, but within minutes she returned and resumed trying to get into vehicles.

After citing her, police gave Wolf Black a courtesy ride to the Mission/Drop-In Center area, Murphy said.