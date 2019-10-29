He allegedly used ‘movie money’ to buy an iPhone, then hit the victim with his car

A Lynden man reportedly attempted to purchase an iPhone 10 through an online listing using “movie money” and ended up hitting his alleged victim with his car and driving off after an argument. The victim suffered only minor injuries.

Lynden police booked Ryan Eric Sanders, 22, into Whatcom County Jail on Friday, Oct. 25, on suspicion of first-degree assault, hit and run accident with an injury, second-degree theft, first-degree robbery, forgery and third-degree malicious mischief. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

On Thursday, Sanders met with a man in the McDonald’s parking lot in Lynden for the purchase of the iPhone, Lt. Jeremy Bos told The Bellingham Herald.

Sanders attempted to pay for the phone with six $100 bills that said “For motion picture use only,” Bos said, and the purchaser immediately realized they were fake.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sanders reportedly rolled up his window and drove off. The man followed Sanders and got him to pull over near East Badger Road and Guide Meridian, Bos said.

Sanders opened the door to his car, Bos said, and the two got into an argument. Sanders then reportedly tried to pull away with the door still open, hitting the man with his car in the process and threw the iPhone out the window of the car, damaging it.

The man was able to drive himself to the hospital to have his minor injuries checked out.

Bos advised victims never attempt to confront a criminal on their own, suggesting, “Get as much information as you can during the original exchange — a license plate, a subject’s description — and then call 911.”

Police located Sanders at his home on Friday, where they arrested him.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Sanders has previous felony convictions for trafficking stolen property, possession of stolen property, theft and assault since 2017.