Bellingham man suspected of sexually assaulting two young children he knew

A 65-year-old Bellingham man is suspected of sexually assaulting two children under the age of 12 he was familiar with over the past two years, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

Bellingham Police booked Fidel G. Rodelas into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday, Oct. 22, on suspicion of one count of first-degree child rape and three counts of first-degree child molestation.

Jail records show Rodelas was released Wednesday on $10,000 bail.

According to court documents, Rodelas had sexual contact with a young boy three times and once with a young girl while she was sleeping.

Police suspect Rodelas has access to other children, court documents say, and that he was a flight risk with family in the Philippines and an airline ticket scheduled for December.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.