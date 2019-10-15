‘We hope ... you use that equipment to help them out,’ fire district says after theft

SHARE COPY LINK

Whatcom County Fire District 16 will have a more difficult time helping residents in need in the Van Zandt area, after Station 87 was burglarized over the weekend, the fire district announced in a Facebook post Monday night.

According to the post, the Van Zandt fire hall was broken into, and chainsaws and a new generator were missing afterward.

“We hope that when your neighbor is in need of help, you use that equipment to help them out, especially during the time we are without,” the post read.

Fire District 16 covers the area surrounding State Route 9 from the Skagit County border in the south to the Middle Fork of the Nooksack River in the north. The district has fire houses in Van Zandt, Acme and Wickersham.

This story will be updated.