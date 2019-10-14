Crime

He allegedly paid off debt and went on an Amazon spree, but the account wasn’t his

A former T-Mobile employee is suspected of obtaining company bank account information and using it to pay off student debt and a personal credit card and to go on an Amazon.com shopping spree. All told, the 20-year-old man reportedly made nearly $6,000 in fraudulent transactions.

Bellingham police booked Patrick Praneet Singh into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Oct. 10, on suspicion of first-degree identity theft and first-degree theft. Jail records show he was released Friday on personal recognizance.

Officers were contacted by a member of T-Mobile’s ownership group regarding fraudulent use of a debit card on Oct. 2, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

Singh was a T-Mobile employee from March 15 through July 11, Murphy said.

After his employment ended, Murphy said the ownership group was notified by their bank:

On Aug. 14, that one of their bank cards had been used to pay off $2,035.63 of student loan debts on Singh’s account.

On Sept. 27, that the account had twice been used to pay $818.62 toward Singh’s credit card balance.

Beginning Aug. 16, that the account had been used by Singh to make Amazon.com purchases totaling $3,103.46.

The ownership group told police none of the transactions was authorized, Murphy said, and Singh was arrested on Thursday.

Profile Image of David Rasbach
David Rasbach
David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.
