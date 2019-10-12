Victim reportedly kicked unconscious by man he didn’t know along Holly Street

SHARE COPY LINK

A naked man reportedly hit and kicked another man in the head, knocking the victim unconscious and sending him to the hospital with a broken nose, Thursday afternoon near Maritime Heritage Park. The victim did not know his attacker.

Bellingham Police booked Haidir Abbulhassan Al-Buturky, 27, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Oct. 10, on suspicion of second-degree assault. Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald additional charges for indecent exposure were being referred to the prosecutor’s office.

Officers were called to the 600 block of West Holly Street shortly after 1 p.m. for the report of a naked man assaulting another person, Murphy said, and once on scene they saw Al-Buturky walking away and the victim sitting on the ground.

Before the officers could speak, Murphy said Al-Buturky turned and used what was described as a soccer-style kick to the victim’s face, causing the victim to slump to the ground unconscious.

Medical aid was summoned for the victim, who was taken to the hospital for evaluation, while police arrested Al-Buturky, Murphy said.

Witnesses told police that Al-Buturky punched and kicked the victim multiple times before officers arrived.