State Patrol seeks car involved in Friday’s hit-and-run with pedestrian at rest area

The Washington State Patrol is asking for help locating a red or orange four-door passenger car that is suspected to have been involved in hit-and-run incident with a pedestrian Friday afternoon at the Custer rest area along southbound Interstate 5.

The pedestrian, 68-year-old Cynthia L. Stitt from Marysville, was seriously injured in the collision and was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham, according to the State Patrol report on the incident, which occurred at 3:29 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

A press release Sunday, said the State Patrol continues to investigate the incident and that the car involved was believed to be a red or orange four-door, described possibly as a Chrysler or Dodge Charger. After hitting the pedestrian, who was standing in the rest area parking lot, the car drove southbound on I-5.

Sunday’s release said State Patrol detectives are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, what happened shortly before or after it or might know where the car that was involved may be located. Witnesses are encouraged to contact detective Dan Comnick at 360-757-2008 or Daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.

This story will be updated.