After an earlier fight over a pet, man allegedly threatens, chases another with knife

Bellingham police arrested a man suspected of threatening to kill another and chasing him with a knife Saturday near Maritime Heritage Park. The two reportedly had an earlier confrontation over a stolen pet.

Mark David Beaudry, 41, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Sept. 28, on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder. Jail records show Beaudry is being held in lieu of $200,000.

The case has been assigned to Whatcom County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Richardson, who told The Bellingham Herald that probable cause has been found for second-degree assault and felony harassment and that official charges are expected to be filed Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Whatcom County Superior Court.

“We’re evaluating the facts of the case to make a good determination,” Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Richey told The Herald.

Beaudry is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 11.

Bellingham police were sent at approximately 5:17 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of West Holly Street, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Herald, after multiple callers reported seeing a man, later identified as Beaudry, chasing another with a knife.

Officers located both men — Beaudry standing on the sidewalk still holding the knife and the victim in the middle of the street on his knees — Murphy said. Beaudry was detained and the knife taken.

Beaudry reportedly told officers that the chase was a continuation of a confrontation from approximately 12:40 p.m. that started over the victim being accused of stealing Beaudry’s sister’s pet. Beaudry beat and pepper-sprayed the victim in that fight, Murphy said, and said he “was not done” with the victim.

That evening, Murphy said Beaudry saw the victim in the 1000 block of West Holly Street and chased him several blocks with a knife and a cane in his hands.

Beaudry told officers his intent was to klll the victim, Murphy said, and the victim said he feared he would be killed if Beaudry had caught up to him.