After allegedly stealing a car, she led police on a wild chase in northeast Bellingham

A woman suspected to have been under the influence of drugs reportedly stole a car in the Roosevelt neighborhood early Saturday before leading law enforcement on a relatively short, but wild chase through northeast Bellingham and into the county.

Bellingham police booked Analisa Bouscaren Radecki, 20, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, entering a vehicle without the owner’s permission, DUI, attempting to elude police vehicles and possession of a controlled substance. Jail records show she is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Officers responded at approximately 4 a.m. to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Alabama Street, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald. The victim reported the car had been taken by a woman later identified as Radecki, who had been loitering in the area and was last seen heading westbound on Alabama Street from Woburn Street.

An officer spotted the car in the 3300 block of Woburn Street, and followed the car into the McDonald’s parking lot on East Bakerview Road while awaiting more officers.

Murphy said officers initiated a “high-risk stop,” but Radecki refused to comply with commands, and she instead shifted the stolen car into reverse, backed up and drove onto East Bakerview Road.

Officers perused and used a pursuit intervention technique, Murphy said, but Radecki was able to regain control of the car and maneuver around multiple patrol cars. In the process, she reportedly hit a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle and continued to head east on Bakerview toward Dewey Road.

Radecki failed to negotiate an S-curve near the intersection, ended up on the grass shoulder and drove between a utility pole and stabilizing wires, Murphy said. While Radecki had slowed, officers deliberately tried to hit the stolen car to immobilize it, but Radecki was able to get back on Dewey Road and sped off at 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Radecki attempted to take a left turn at the intersection of Dewey and Van Wyck Road, Murphy said, but the car instead left the roadway and plunged over a steep embankment before coming to rest.

Officers took Radecki into custody, Murphy said, and a search found she had a small amount of methamphetamine. Murphy said officers also found Radecki was under the influence of drugs.

Murphy said the entire chase lasted approximately 2.4 miles and four minutes.