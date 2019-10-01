Lummi police arrest man, woman on suspicion of homicide

SHARE COPY LINK

A 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of homicide by the Lummi Nation Police Department.

Nathan Allen Cultee Jr. was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of homicide late Monday, Sept. 30, according to jail records, while Tiffany Lynn Rowe Cultee was booked on suspicion of homicide and criminal accomplice early Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Lummi Police Chief Bob Wilson confirmed to The Bellingham Herald that his office is engaged in a homicide investigation and was serving as the lead law enforcement agency on the case.

Wilson also said more information should be released shortly.

This story will be updated.