Barkley business suffers $30,000 damage after man reportedly triggers fire sprinklers

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

A Barkley Village business suffered more than $30,000 worth of damage early Thursday after a 27-year-old man reportedly lit a piece of paper on fire, triggering the fire alarm and activating the building’s sprinkler system.

Bellingham police booked Antony Jace Marroquin into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, Sept. 26, on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief. Jail records show he was released Thursday evening on personal recognizance.

Police responded to the fire alarm in the 2200 block of Rimland Drive at approximately 1:10 a.m., Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald, and found Marroquin outside the business. He reportedly told fire fighters and officers that he had set the alarm on purpose and was willing to face responsibility for his actions.

Marroquin told police that he felt threatened by another person that came in the business, which is open 24 hours, Murphy said. Rather than calling 911 or leaving, Marroquin reportedly went into the bathroom, lit a piece of paper on fire and activated the fire alarm.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Murphy said officers found no evidence that Marroquin was threatened while inside the business.

In addition to the $30,000 worth of damage to the business where the sprinklers were triggered, Murphy said other businesses in the building were affected, but the total amount of damage was not yet known.

Anytime Fitness Barkley Village posted pictures on Facebook of fans being used to dry the carpet and said it was “going to take a couple of days to dry out.” A follow up post said all training and group training scheduled in Barkley Village would be held at the Cordata location (115 W. Kellogg Road) until clean up was completed.

This story will be updated.