Road rage incident reportedly leads man to fire gun at car full of people in Ferndale

A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday evening in Ferndale after he allegedly fired a gun toward a car full of people in what was reported as a road rage incident. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Ferndale police booked Rosalio Lawerence Todd into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

According to a release on the incident, officers responded at approximately 7:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to the area of Main Street and Hendrickson Avenue for the reported road rage incident in which a handgun had been fired.

Officers located the victims’ car, which was being driven by a 19-year-old man and had three boy passengers, at the Pilot Travel Center, the release said.

The victims reportedly gave police a description of the man who had fired one shot toward their car and the car he was driving.

Officers then located and arrested Todd and served a search warrant on his residence, where the handgun believed to have been used in the incident was found, the release said.

The investigation is on-going, the release stated, and no other information is available at this time.