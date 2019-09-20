Teen pleads not guilty in Skagit County to vehicular homicide while under the influence

Washington state arrests for driving under the influence The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017.

A teenage girl pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to a vehicle collision that resulted in the death of 31-year-old Riley Conard.

The girl, who is a juvenile, has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence and one count of vehicular assault while under the influence.

She is being held in Skagit County Juvenile Detention on $5,000 bail.

The Skagit Valley Herald does not name juveniles accused of crimes unless they are charged as adults.

Conard, of Sedro-Woolley, died in the April 25 collision on Chuckanut Drive near the intersection of Pulver Road west of Burlington.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. It involved a Ford F250 pickup driven by Conard and a 2008 Ford Escape driven by the girl.

At least 50 people were present in the courtroom in support of Conard’s family. They wore red T-shirts that read #JusticeforRiley.

The case is being handled by the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office because one of the girl’s parents works in law enforcement in Skagit County.

Skagit County Superior Court Judge David Svaren recused himself following the arraignment and said it is likely a judge from outside Skagit County will be brought in to replace him.

The girl’s trial is scheduled to start Oct. 23.