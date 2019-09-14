The trailer is meant to monitor your speed, but a vandal had other ideas

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A vandal in Blaine spray painted the solar panel of a trailer that measures traffic speed using radar, taking it out of service for a day.

The vandalism was discovered Monday afternoon, Sept. 9, in the 1100 block of of Mitchell Avenue, according to the Blaine Police Department’s activity log.

“An unknown individual spray-painted over the solar panel in an apparent attempt to disable the trailer,” Sgt. Michael Munden told The Bellingham Herald.

Munden said the trailer was brought back to the department, where it took about an hour for an officer to clean it. It’s still fully functional, though it was out of service for approximately a day.

