Crime
It didn’t take vandals long to damage a new Interstate 5 sign in Bellingham
Work zone safety
It didn’t take vandals long to damage an new overhead sign along northbound Interstate 5 in Bellingham, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation tweet.
The 9-foot-by-16-foot sign was installed Sunday, Sept. 8, according to the tweet Wednesday afternoon by @WSDOT North Traffic.
“By Wednesday morning, vandals had already defaced it,” the tweet read. “We have another upcoming closure to replace another sign here and will be able to clean the damage with minimal cost.”
WSDOT already was planning for an overnight closure starting on Sunday, Sept. 29, likely starting around 8 p.m., spokesperson Andrea Petrich told The Bellingham Herald. It is then that crews will attempt to clean the vandalism off the sign.
“So the cost will hopefully just be a small amount of labor and the cost of the cleaner,” Petrich said. “If that doesn’t work and we do need to replace the sign and/or do additional lane closures to clean and/or replace — it will costs thousands.”
