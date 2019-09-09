Crime
Man suspected of exposing himself to juveniles along Bellingham’s Alabama Street
Bellingham police arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself to people, including two children, Saturday afternoon along Alabama Street in the Roosevelt neighborhood.
Corey James Joyner, 41, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, a gross misdemeanor, and two counts of indecent exposure to someone under 14, a felony.
At approximately 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 7, Bellingham police were called to the 2400 block of Alabama Street for a man who was standing in the road exposing himself, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.
Witnesses said the man, later identified as Joyner, was walking around for “a long period of time intentionally exposing his genitals,” Murphy said.
Two of the witnesses were under 14 years old and were “shocked and affronted” by Joyner’s actions, Murphy said. The adult with them was too, Murphy said.
Joyner, who is homeless, was found in the 2400 block of Superior Street and arrested without incident.
