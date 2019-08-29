After 2 vehicle fires deemed arson, Roosevelt neighborhood sees third suspicious fire

Here’s what the Bellingham Fire Department does The Bellingham Fire Department provides emergency and non-emergency services to Bellingham, Marietta and the Lummi Reservation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Fire Department provides emergency and non-emergency services to Bellingham, Marietta and the Lummi Reservation.

Bellingham Police are investigating a third fire in Roosevelt neighborhood two weeks that is believed to have had a suspicious start.

According to the PulsePoint app, Bellingham Fire responded at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, to the 1600 block of Texas Street for the report of a commercial fire.

Emergency radio broadcasts at the time of the incident said that smoke was seen coming from the mail room of an apartment building.

Captain Dave Pethick told The Bellingham Herald that firefighters found a small fire that was quickly extinguished. Damages from the fire were minor, Pethick said.

“The incident is under investigation with cooperation from the Bellingham Police Department,” Pethich told The Herald.

As previously reported in The Herald, police were already investigating a pair of suspected arsons that occurred within two days of each other near Tuesday’s fire:

▪ On Aug. 14, a witness saw someone pour fluid from a container and light a car on fire in the 1800 block of Alabama Street.

▪ Less than 28 hours, the Tacos El Tule food trailer was destroyed in another vehicle fire in the 2400 block of St. Paul Street. Bellingham Fire Assistant Chief Dave Comfort said the fire was believed to have originated are a tire on the trailer was set on fire.