New Hampshire man allegedly points gun at another to stop downtown Bellingham fight

A New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a man in downtown Bellingham Thursday morning after reportedly witnessing a fight that involved a baseball bat..

James A. Mihelidakis, 33, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. His first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court was scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday. Court records from the hearing were not yet available.

Bellingham police were called to East Chestnut Street and Railroad Avenue at approximately 10:15 a.m. Aug. 22 for a fight that involved a gun.

An investigation determined Mihelidakis saw an argument between a man and a woman. Mihelidakis said the man had a stick or bat in his hand, and he felt he was being threatening, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Mihelidakis is a gun manufacturer and had several firearms in his vehicle. He grabbed one and went back to approach the man, who was no longer holding the bat or stick, Murphy said. Mihelidakis allegedly walked across Railroad Avenue and pointed the gun at the man’s head from approximately 20 feet away, Murphy said.

By the time officers arrived, Mihelidakis had put the gun back in his vehicle. The gun was retrieved with a search warrant, and Mihelidakis was taken into custody without incident, Murphy said.